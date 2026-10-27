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Chelsea's Joao Pedro out for 'a few weeks', says Alonso
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Chelsea's Joao Pedro out for 'a few weeks', says Alonso

Chelsea's Joao Pedro out for 'a few weeks', says Alonso

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal v Hull City at Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, September 12, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

27 Oct 2026 11:06PM
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Oct 27 : Chelsea forward Joao Pedro is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks after suffering a thigh injury in training, manager Xabi Alonso said on Tuesday ahead of his side's League Cup clash with Liverpool.

• The 25-year-old Brazilian missed Saturday's defeat by Tottenham Hotspur after picking up the injury during a training session on Friday

• "He has an injury on his thigh and he is going to be out for a few weeks," Alonso told reporters. "Let's see how many; we don't want to predict on that, but he's not ready for the next games."

• Pedro has made a bright start to the season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in seven appearances across all competitions

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• Alonso acknowledged the loss of the Brazil international but said Chelsea had the depth to cope with his absence

• Chelsea will face Liverpool on Wednesday in the League Cup last 16 and host Manchester United in the league on Saturday

Source: Reuters
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