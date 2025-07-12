Chelsea’s Maresca braces for "game of chess" against PSG in Club World Cup final

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey :Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has likened Sunday’s Club World Cup final against Paris St. Germain to a game of chess, as the Blues prepare to face the Champions League holders and Ligue 1 giants in a highly anticipated clash.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, Maresca emphasised the tactical nature of the showdown, which pits his side against Luis Enrique’s PSG.

“I really love chess and I see many similarities between chess and football,” Maresca said. “At a tactical level, I don’t believe in chess moves during matches but the manager must react when another manager reacts.

"Of course, this will be a tough chess match against Luis Enrique but we will try to enjoy it, for sure.”

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Maresca, who has guided Chelsea into the final with a mix of defensive solidity and attacking flair, was full of admiration for his opposite number.

“For sure, PSG and their manager, Luis Enrique, are a reference not only for me but for many people who love football. I believe they have an incredible team, and their coach is, along with Pep Guardiola, the best in the world right now,” he said.

“This is a team composed of incredible players. It will be a difficult and great challenge but we have our style. We’ve shown the way we want to do things.”

Chelsea’s semi-final victory over Brazilian side Fluminense saw new signing Joao Pedro make a big impact, scoring twice in the 2-0 win.

However, Maresca remained tight-lipped about whether the 60-million-pound ($81.01-million) forward, acquired from Brighton & Hove Albion last week, would feature in the starting line-up for the final.

“Joao Pedro is a very good player. We bought him because we think he will help us. He has great quality,” Maresca said. “We have 48 hours before the final. We are lucky we can choose different options. We’ll see for the final if he’s going to play.”

The French and English sides, two of European football's most powerful and richest clubs, will compete for the honour of being the first champions of FIFA's expanded competition, created with the promise of revolutionising club football and as a curtain-raiser for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)