Chelsea's Maresca says he never doubted Joao Pedro after winner at Spurs

LONDON :Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca said he had never lost faith in striker Joao Pedro after the Brazilian ended an eight-game barren run by scoring the winner in the Blues' 1-0 win at London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Joao Pedro has been nursing an injury which is still likely to limit his involvement in the squad outside matchdays.

"Joao has never been a problem. The problem with Joao is he is not training every day. He has some problems we need to manage," Maresca said, adding that the return from injury of striker Liam Delap - who was suspended for Saturday's game - would offer more options in attack.

The Italian hailed his midfielder Moises Caicedo who added to his impressive start to the season by stealing possession from Spurs and providing the chance for Joao Pedro to convert in the 34th minute.

"Moi is showing how good he is. He's top. The best thing for him, he's humble, such a good guy and is there to help everyone. Him and Rodri are the best defensive midfielders in the world," Maresca said.

Spurs coach Thomas Frank lamented the performance of his side who managed only one shot on target.

"I would say that of course hurt massively," the Dane said when asked about Spurs' lack of attacking threat. "I've never been in charge of a team that has created that little. I will of course look to make that better. Today we didn't hit the level."

Spurs, who have won only one of their five home games in the league - a 3-0 victory over Burnley in their opening match - host Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Chelsea travel to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag on Wednesday.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Clare Fallon)