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Chelsea's Palmer set to pull out of England squad, according to reports
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Chelsea's Palmer set to pull out of England squad, according to reports

Chelsea's Palmer set to pull out of England squad, according to reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v Iceland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 7, 2024 England's Cole Palmer reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

21 Sep 2026 04:21PM
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Sept 21 : Chelsea forward Cole Palmer has withdrawn from the England squad with a muscle injury, according to British media reports on Monday, ending a brief return to Thomas Tuchel's plans after being left out of the manager's World Cup squad this year.

Palmer played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's defeat by Brentford on Friday after earning a recall for England's Nations League fixtures against Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia.

The 24-year-old has responded strongly to his World Cup disappointment, rediscovering top form with four goals and two assists in seven appearances for Chelsea this season.

England kick off the first four matches of their Nations League campaign against newly crowned world champions Spain at Wembley on Saturday before travelling to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29.

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Tuchel's side then take on Croatia in Rijeka on October 3 before hosting the Czechs at Wembley three nights later.

The extended three-week international window is the first under FIFA's revised match calendar, which has combined the traditional September and October breaks into a single three-week period.

Source: Reuters
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