Chess-Israeli players withdraw from Basque Country tournament amid flag dispute

PARIS -Seven Israeli chess players registered for a Spanish tournament starting on Friday have all withdrawn from the event, said the organisers, who had told the players they would not be competing under their national flag, citing the conflict in Gaza and expressing solidarity with the Palestinians.

“One after another they kept pulling out and finally the last one, this very morning, decided not to come,” said Miguel Angel Olmo, president of the Sestao Chess Club that organises the event.

“We have acted in accordance with international regulations, but we invited them not to take part and we thank them for their decision.”

The International Chess Federation (FIDE), which was not available for comment, said last week it had not been consulted on the matter.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“FIDE had no prior knowledge of this decision, did not make any ruling on this, nor was it consulted by the organisers,” it said. “FIDE strongly condemns any form of discrimination, including on the basis of nationality and flag.”

Unlike Russian and Belarusian players, who since 2022 have been obliged to compete without their national colours due to sanctions, Israelis are not subject to such restrictions.

The Sestao event has drawn more than 250 players from 33 countries.

“We respect the International Chess Federation regulations for open tournaments, but we also have convictions: we have worked to find a peaceful solution, informing the players and the public, and we believe we have achieved our goal,” the club said in a statement.

Local associations planned rallies in Sestao in support of the Palestinians, which the club also welcomed.

“We think it’s very good that they are holding it; it is informative in nature and explains the steps we have taken,” Olmo said, adding that a larger demonstration was expected on Saturday against "what is a genocide and supporting the Palestinian people.”

He said the venue would display the flags of all participating countries including Palestine, “as a symbolic gesture of support”.

Israel’s campaign against Hamas has left much of Gaza in ruins and created what aid agencies say is a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

Sport in Spain has been drawn into the political fray in recent weeks. Several stages of the Vuelta a Espana cycle race in Bilbao were cut short after pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted events and demanded that the Israel-Premier Tech team be excluded.