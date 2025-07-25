Chicharito regrets 'confusion or discomfort' caused after fine for sexist remarks

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez said he regrets "any confusion or discomfort" his words may have caused, after being fined by the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) for making sexist remarks on social media.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday by FMF along with Mexico's top men's and women's leagues — Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil — officials said the 37-year-old striker's remarks were in violation of their gender and diversity policies and constituted a form of media violence.

The football bodies added that Hernandez made statements on social media that "promote sexist stereotypes".

FMF imposed a financial fine and issued a warning, and said more severe sanctions could follow if Hernandez repeats such behaviour.

"I deeply regret any confusion or discomfort my recent words may have caused; it was never my intention to limit, hurt or divide...," Hernandez posted on social media on Thursday.

"I am listening, reflecting, and committed to expressing myself with greater clarity and sensitivity, especially on such sensitive issues. I believe that change begins with oneself.

"I will take this opportunity to understand, grow, and continue working to be a better version of myself, based on honesty, love for my family, my values, and love for all of you..."

Hernandez posted videos over the weekend in which he called on women to "let themselves be guided by a man" and accused women of "eradicating masculinity".

Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading scorer, also said society had become "hypersensitive" and questioned feminist views on domestic roles.

The remarks were widely criticised as sexist and out of touch with contemporary society, prompting condemnation from fans and public figures including Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Hernandez rejoined boyhood club Guadalajara last year after playing for several top European teams including Manchester United, Real Madrid and West Ham United.