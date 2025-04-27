Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision

LONDON : Chris Eubank Jr dealt fellow-Briton Conor Benn a first career defeat after going the distance to win their middleweight grudge match on a unanimous points decision on Saturday.

All three judges scored the fight 116-112 after a pulsating 12-round slugfest, both fighters coming out hard from the start and going toe-to-toe in front of 65,000 spectators at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The fight, between the sons of former world champions and arch-rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn who met twice in the 1990s, was called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

Both fathers were present, 32 years on from their last clash, and embraced in the ring before the opening bell.