Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision

Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr in action with Conor Benn during their middleweight fight Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Former boxer Chris Eubank with his son Chris Eubank Jr before his middleweight fight against Conor Benn Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr celebrates with his father former boxer Chris Eubank after winning his middleweight fight against Conor Benn Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr drinks water during his middleweight fight against Conor Benn Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Chris Eubank Jr beats Conor Benn on unanimous points decision
Boxing - Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 Chris Eubank Jr during his ring walk before his middleweight fight against Conor Benn Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
27 Apr 2025 06:24AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chris Eubank Jr dealt fellow-Briton Conor Benn a first career defeat after going the distance to win their middleweight grudge match on a unanimous points decision on Saturday.

All three judges scored the fight 116-112 after a pulsating 12-round slugfest, both fighters coming out hard from the start and going toe-to-toe in front of 65,000 spectators at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The fight, between the sons of former world champions and arch-rivals Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn who met twice in the 1990s, was called off in 2022 when Benn tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomifene.

Both fathers were present, 32 years on from their last clash, and embraced in the ring before the opening bell.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement