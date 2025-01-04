'Chuffed' Rickelton seizes opening chance

CAPE TOWN : Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 176 has put South Africa into a strong position following the first day of the second test against Pakistan on Friday, as the left-handed opener believes first-innings runs will be vital on the Newlands wicket.

South Africa were 316 for four at the close having at one stage slipped to 72 for three, before Rickelton reached his highest test score in a partnership of 235 with captain Temba Bavuma (106) for the fourth wicket.

The pair scored at over four runs an over on a pitch that is playing true ... for now.

"We knew the wicket was playing well and if we could lock in with a partnership and stretch things out, that was always going to be important," Rickelton told reporters.

"Probably the same tomorrow against the new ball. I feel it (the wicket) is brittle and dry underneath so I do anticipate turn later on. First-innings runs are always important, so we have to try and maximise them."

Rickelton, 28, and provincial teammate Bavuma know each other well and were a calming influence on one another.

"We bat really well together," Rickelton said. "We don’t talk a lot in all honesty, he just emphasised doing the basics for long periods of time. He has been playing incredibly well recently.

"I naturally score quite quickly and once I was able to take some dismissals out of the equation, I could expand as the game allowed. I did not have to go looking for too much.

"I am bloody chuffed to be honest, a New Year's test (century) in Cape Town is something you dream of."

Rickelton has batted everywhere from three to six in the South African order, but this was his first time opening the innings, forced into the role by an injury to Tony de Zorzi.

He says he had no hesitation when coach Shukri Conrad asked him to take on the new ball.

"Shukri spoke to me yesterday and said he would not put me into a position he did not think I could handle. I just want to bat, it doesn’t matter where.

"I have trained a lot against the new ball, but mentally it is a big challenge and days like today are few and far between."

The left-hander’s first test century came last month against Sri Lanka and he says it was contrasting emotions between the two.

"Last time it was relief, this one was a bit more enjoyment. I had fun out there and played more how I like to play the game."

South Africa sealed a place in June's World Test Championship final at Lord's with victory over Pakistan by two wickets in the opening test in the series.