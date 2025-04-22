Ciccone win put in the shade over sunglasses celebration fine

Italian rider Giulio Ciccone claimed his first stage win in almost two years at the Tour of the Alps but may consider changing his signature celebration after receiving a fine for throwing his sunglasses into the crowd.

Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) sprinted to victory in Monday's opening stage and, overjoyed at his first success since 2023, launched his sunglasses as he crossed the finishing line in San Lorenzo Dorsino.

He has previously celebrated in a similar manner when winning stages, including at the Giro d'Italia, but this is the first time he has been punished by the rule introduced in 2021 over disposing of objects in a careless or dangerous manner.

"For me it was something, I don't want to say ridiculous, but I accept the fine," Ciccone told reporters on Tuesday before stage two.

"In the end it's hard to say something because the rules always change every year, so my mistake was to not study the rules and now I know."

Ciccone's enthusiasm cost him 250 Swiss Francs ($307) and 15 UCI ranking points, but he was not completely convinced about changing his style when asked if he would use the same celebration if he won stage two.

"It's really hard to say because it's always strange to receive a fine when you win the race," Ciccone said. "I don't agree honestly but it's like this, we can do nothing."

In the end, Ciccone came home fifth in the second stage and is third in the general classification. The five-stage race concludes on Friday.

Cycling celebrations were also hit by governing body the UCI toughening up its rules for the sprint zone earlier this year, outlawing riders celebrating in the bunch when a teammate wins a sprint finish.

