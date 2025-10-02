Clean sheets and bench strength boosting Arsenal, Arteta says

LONDON :Arsenal's beefed-up bench strength and habit of keeping clean sheets are putting the club in position for another good run in the Champions League, coach Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday after his team battled past Greek side Olympiacos.

Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli pounced to convert a rebound in the 12th minute to reward the north London club's early domination, but they missed a host of chances before a stoppage-time effort by substitute Bukayo Saka sealed the 2-0 win.

"We had another 2-3 big chances and if you don't put them away in this competition you have to be careful," Arteta told reporters.

Olympiacos boasted an enviable record against Arsenal, winning on their last three visits to the Emirates Stadium, and the Greek side recovered from their early setback to make it an uncomfortable night at times for the hosts.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Arteta said his side would have scored more had it not been for some outstanding saves from Olympiacos keeper Kostas Tzolakis, but also pointed to his side's 11 clean sheets in their last 14 Champions League matches.

Having spent over 250 million pounds ($337 million) on new players in the close-season, Arteta also has much greater depth to his squad than at any time since he took charge in 2019.

On Wednesday, he brought on five substitutes and made six changes from the side that came from behind to snatch a late 2-1 Premier League win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

"We had the feeling as well that physically we were dropping because we played a really intense match in Newcastle a few days ago," Arteta said. "The ones that came in again, they lifted the level, they helped us to win the game."

One of the players that came off on Wednesday was key defender Gabriel, but Arteta said it was a precautionary move and that the Brazilian should be fine for Saturday's Premier League game against West Ham United.

He also praised new striker Viktor Gyokeres' work rate despite the Swede not scoring in his last few matches.

"We want him to be scoring goals, but if he doesn't do that, at least to do everything else he is doing for the team, because he's helping the team a lot," Arteta said.

Apart from the three points, the biggest plus for Arsenal was the sight of captain Martin Odegaard back pulling the strings after a season so far disrupted by niggling injuries.

"I think he played a really, really good game," Arteta said. "Every level defensively and attacking, and he looked really focussed."

($1 = 0.7419 pounds)

(Editing by Toby Davis)