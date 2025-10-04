Clinical All Blacks deny Wallabies in Perth

PERTH :Quinn Tupaea scored two tries as New Zealand fended off Australia 28-14 in rainy Perth on Saturday to give themselves a chance of Rugby Championship glory.

The win put the All Blacks top of the table ahead of defending champions South Africa, but the Springboks can claim back-to-back titles with victory over Argentina at Twickenham later on Saturday.

Having replaced Billy Proctor in the number 13 jersey, Tupaea rewarded coach Scott Robertson's faith with two well-taken tries to put the All Blacks up 17-9 at halftime.

"First start at centre for a while for myself so very pleased to get over the line a couple of times on the back of the work from the boys," said Tupaea.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We haven't backed up well during this championship so very pleased with that win tonight."

Leroy Carter also crossed for New Zealand minutes from kickoff, with prop George Bower coming off the bench to secure a bonus point by barging over for a fourth try seconds after the final hooter.

A week after pushing the All Blacks in a 33-24 defeat at Eden Park, Perth was a step back for Joe Schmidt's Wallabies who failed to deliver prop James Slipper the win he deserved in his 151st and final test.

Australia had their chances but managed only one try to Len Ikitau in the final quarter, with their decision-making often awry and their line-out a mess for much of the night.

They have now slumped to 11 successive defeats against their Trans-Tasman rivals, blanked 2-0 in the bilateral Bledisloe Cup.

"It's a tough game out there for the boys, pretty gutted that we couldn't send Slips (Slipper) off with a win," said fullback Max Jorgensen.

"But credit to them, they're a great team."

A sell-out crowd of 60,000 packed into Perth Stadium but the hosts quite literally dropped the ball.

Flyhalf Tane Edmed, given the number 10 jersey at the expense of James O'Connor, started brightly but ended up having another forgettable night.

After booting a penalty to give Australia a 3-0 lead, he botched the re-start kick and the All Blacks rumbled the ball downfield before winger Carter burrowed over from a ruck.

CANCELLED TRY

Breathtaking hands by the Wallabies ended with prop Allan Alaalatoa barging over but the try was ruled out as flanker Tom Hooper drew a yellow card for an illegal roll tackle on Jordie Barrett in the buildup.

It got worse for home fans as big lock Will Skelton came off after a head knock and did not return.

Australia dug in well a man down, snatching the lead back with Edmed's third penalty, but the momentum was killed off by a lineout error.

Barrett chased his own grubber kick, with a ricochet off his head putting the ball into the path of Tupaea who had a clear run in for his first try.

Edmed bungled another re-start kick, and moments later Tupaea burst over for his second try, fullback Will Jordan setting it up from a quick tap from a penalty.

The Wallabies' task stiffened as rain bucketed down and Ikitau went off with another yellow card for a high tackle on Tupaea five minutes after the break.

But after finally executing an attacking lineout, Australia mauled towards the line and Ikitau placed the ball on the chalk from a ruck.

A conversion would have cut the lead to four points but Edmed struck the post and was then penalised for not releasing the ball.