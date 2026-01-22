Clinical Liverpool edge closer to last 16 with Marseille win

MARSEILLE, France, Jan 21 : Liverpool extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions and moved a step closer to direct qualification for the Champions League last 16 with a 3-0 victory at Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.

Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo either side of a Geronimo Rulli own goal lifted Arne Slot’s team to 15 points, leaving them well placed in the top eight ahead of the final round of matches. Marseille remain in the hunt for a playoff spot on nine points despite the defeat.

The Ligue 1 side travel to Club Brugge in their final group match needing a positive result to keep their European campaign alive, while Liverpool will host Qarabag knowing another win would secure their place in the last 16.

Liverpool looked sharp as they continued their recovery after a difficult period earlier in the season, while Marseille once again showed their limitations on the biggest stage.

