Logo
Logo

Sport

Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round

Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her second round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her second round match against Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Clinical Rybakina marches into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro shakes hands with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after losing her second round match REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
04 Sep 2026 11:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, Sept 3 : World number two Elena Rybakina put on a dominant performance to beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Kazakh, who is looking to climb to the top of the WTA rankings with a title in New York, delivered on expectations in the night's final session at Louis Armstrong Stadium, extending her pursuit of a third Grand Slam crown.

She raced to a 3-0 lead and never looked back in the opener, closing out the set in just half an hour.

In the second set, Rybakina picked up where she left off, piling on the pressure with clean ball-striking to win three of the first four games and push toward a routine finish.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

But serving for the match, the Russian-born player dropped her serve for the first time in the tournament, as a spirited Bouzas Maneiro refused to go away. Rybakina regrouped quickly, however, closing out the win in the following game with yet another break.

"I'm really happy with this win today, in the second set she started to go for her shots but I'm happy I managed to close it out," Rybakina said on court.

Rybakina had dispelled doubts over her fitness after retiring from the Cincinnati Open in the build-up to the tournament, and she will now face Yuliia Starodubtseva in the third round, after the Ukrainian completed a comeback win over 32nd seed Maria Sakkari.

"It's true it wasn't perfect preparation at all," Rybakina said. "I was a bit upset watching everybody practice preparing for the tournament and I was just doing all possible recovery and gym. I'm super happy to be here."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement