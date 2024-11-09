Logo
Coach De Zerbi threatens to quit as Marseille's home woes continue
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - October 27, 2024 Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File photo

09 Nov 2024 03:24PM
Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has threatened to quit the Ligue 1 side after their dreadful run at home continued on Friday with a 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre in a league match at the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille are second in the Ligue 1 standings but have won just one of five home games this season. They have lost their last two matches, conceding three goals in each.

"If I'm the problem, I'm ready to leave. I'll leave the money and hand back my contract," De Zerbi, who was appointed coach in June, told reporters after the most recent defeat.

"I came to Marseille for the Velodrome, to play at the Velodrome. And I can't get the players to give here what I see in training and in away games. It's my fault, it's my responsibility.

"Playing at the Velodrome is a privilege. I want to be able to pass on to the people who work with me what I think about football. And I can't do that."

Marseille next travel to face eighth-placed RC Lens on Nov. 23.

Source: Reuters

