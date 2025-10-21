Coach Kompany is happy with fuss-free Bayern contract extension

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany did not waste time thinking about his new contract, saying his main request to club bosses was that Tuesday's announcement did not disrupt preparations for Wednesday's Champions League match against visiting Club Brugge.

The German champions announced a contract extension with the Belgian coach by two years following Bayern's winning start to the season with 11 wins from 11 matches across all competitions.

"I did not spend any time thinking about it," Kompany told a press conference. "The question came and my only request was that this was not going to become a big issue. It will be done with quickly and we can focus on the next game.

"It was no big issue and no talks. Quickly and clearly and then we can focus on the next game. There are not too many better places (to work at) than Bayern."

Kompany won the Bundesliga with Bayern in his first season in charge and the German champions are now on seven league wins from seven matches to top the league table.

In the Champions League they are seeking their third straight victory when they host the Belgian club on Wednesday in a match for which Kompany, a product of Belgian rivals Anderlecht, feels like a bit of a rivalry.

"I just thought about it. We play a Belgian team but my youth was spent at Anderlecht. There is a bit of a competition feeling," he said.

"I have a lot of respect individually for people at Club Brugge but if it is only about me, there is a bit of that rivalry feeling."

One experience he is not keen on revisiting was the racist abuse he and his then Anderlecht team had to endure at a game in Brugge in 2021 when he was coaching the Brussels club.

"It's a really difficult answer. I was the captain of the national team, I played for the national team for 17 years and you go to a place and your staff gets called 'a brown monkey'," Kompany said.

"It is not easy. I don't want to focus on anything else right now. After the game I was speechless, four years later I am still speechless."