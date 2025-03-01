Coach Kompany praises Bayern's resilience after comeback win at Stuttgart

Bayern Munich rallied from a goal down to beat VfB Stuttgart 3-1 on Friday and consolidate their position at the top of the Bundesliga, with coach Vincent Kompany praising his side's resilience, saying it was "a real German top match".

The coach hailed his side's performance after regaining control following a tricky first half that saw Stuttgart take the lead through Angelo Stiller, only for Michael Orlisz to equalise before the break.

"It's never easy away at Stuttgart. I have never won here as a player, but I enjoyed this victory because Stuttgart were the better team at the start," Kompany told a press conference.

"As a group, we needed 30 minutes to find our rhythm in the match. After that, all the players improved, they were very important in the crucial moments, and they won many duels." he added.

Bayern seized the momentum in the 64th minute when Leon Goretzka doubled their lead, and in the dying moments Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman miscued a pass back to goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, allowing Kingsley Coman to intercept and score from distance to seal victory.

The win leaves Bayern at the top of the table on 61 points, 11 ahead of Bayer Leverkusen despite having played an extra game.

Kompany added that Bayern's recent schedule has been demanding, with three games in six days, but said there are no excuses for his team, especially at this level.

"You just have to stay calm and prepare for the next game and that's what the team has done and will continue to do. That's what I've done throughout my career and that will never change, no matter what happens.