Coach Peseiro leaves Egypt's Zamalek after three months

-Zamalek ended Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro's contract by mutual consent, the Egyptian soccer club said on Wednesday, after less than three months in charge due to poor results.

"An agreement has been reached between Zamalek and coach Jose Peseiro to mutually terminate the contract," the club said on Facebook. "We wish you the best in your future endeavours."

Former Porto and Sporting Lisbon coach Peseiro, 65, joined Zamalek on February 14 to become only the fifth coach to lead both Egyptian rivals Zamalek and Al-Ahly.

However, Zamalek, the defending champions, were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Egyptian League Cup under Peseiro, and a poor run in the league saw them slip to third place, seven points adrift of leaders Pyramids.

Peseiro has previously coached the national teams of Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, as well as the Saudi club Al-Hilal and United Arab Emirates' teams Al Wahda and Sharjah.