Logo
Logo

Sport

Cole leaves boyhood club Leicester after 18 years
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Cole leaves boyhood club Leicester after 18 years

Cole leaves boyhood club Leicester after 18 years

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Champions Cup - Leicester Tigers v Ospreys - Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - January 20, 2023 Leicester Tigers' Dan Cole Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/ File Photo

01 Jan 2026 02:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 31 : ‌Former England prop Dan Cole is leaving his role as recruitment and retention manager at Leicester Tigers due to personal reasons, the Premiership club said on Wednesday, ending an 18-year association at ‌his hometown club.

Cole, 38, spent his ‌entire playing career at Leicester before taking up his backroom role at the club from August.

He leaves the job after less than five months.

"I am leaving Tigers with a ‍heavy heart," Cole said in a club statement.

"This club means everything to me and it has been an honour to represent the badge. ​Unfortunately, a change ‌in personal circumstances dictates that I cannot give the role the attention it ​deserves moving forwards so I am stepping away."

Cole, ⁠who made 118 appearances ‌for England and twice toured with ​the British & Irish Lions, won four Premiership titles with Leicester and played over ‍340 senior games for the club since making ⁠his debut in 2007.

He gave no further details ​on the reasons ‌for his exit.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement