Palmer double fires Chelsea past PSG to Club World Cup glory

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey: Cole Palmer produced a scintillating first-half masterclass as Chelsea demolished a flat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win a one-sided Club World Cup final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on Sunday (Jul 13).

The English attacking midfielder scored twice and provided an assist for Joao Pedro in a devastating display in the revamped tournament's decider that left the European and French champions, who finished with 10 men, shell-shocked.

After a stunning season, PSG were heavy favourites, while Chelsea arrived in the US after winning Europe's third-tier Conference League and on the back of a domestic campaign in which they just managed a top-four Premier League finish.

Prior to the match, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said he was expecting a "game of chess" against PSG coach Luis Enrique, but what transpired was a quick checkmate for the Italian, who gave a tactical masterclass.