Coleman defends Richardson after reported arrest

Christian Coleman defended fellow sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson after she was reportedly arrested for pushing Coleman, saying on Sunday that she was a "great person".

Reigning 100 metres world champion Richardson was arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport ahead of the U.S. Track & Field Championships, USA TODAY Sports reported on Friday.

According to a police report obtained by USA TODAY Sports, the 25-year-old, who won Olympic silver in the 100 at the Paris Games, allegedly pushed Coleman, who then fell into a nearby column after an argument.

Richardson was detained on the evening of July 27 and released the following day, USA TODAY Sports reported.

"For me personally, I feel like it was a sucky situation all round. I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that," 2019 world 100m champion Coleman told reporters at the Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

"She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love...

"She's a human being and a great person. To me she's the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day."

Port of Seattle Police Department and Richardson's agent did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Richardson withdrew from the 100 semi-finals in Eugene, Oregon on Friday after participating in Thursday's heats, before failing to qualify for the 200m final on Sunday.

She is guaranteed a spot in the 100 at the world championships in Tokyo next month due to her win at Budapest in 2023.