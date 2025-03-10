Colidio's late strike gives River Plate 1-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman

BUENOS AIRES :A superb second-half strike from Facundo Colidio earned River Plate a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Atletico Tucuman in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament on Sunday, lifting Marcelo Gallardo's side to second place in Group B.

River moved to second with 18 points, two behind leaders Independiente and one ahead of Rosario Central, who have a game in hand. Tucuman are temporarily 10th on seven points.

In front of a sell-out crowd at the Mas Monumental, River were desperate to take the lead in the first half and created a number of chances, but despite the best efforts of Maximiliano Meza, Rodrigo Aliendro and Franco Mastantuono, none could capitalise.

The visitors seemed poised to take the lead before the break when Leandro Diaz's shot, saved by goalkeeper Franco Armani, rebounded dangerously towards the goal, but centre-back German Pezzela executed a bicycle kick to avert the threat.

In the second-half, Atletico continued to keep River at bay, with goalkeeper Tomas Durso making several outstanding saves to deny Meza and Miguel Borja.

It was Colidio who finally gave the hosts the lead in the 79th minute with an with an unstoppable long-range strike, assisted by Mastantuono.

However, the victory was bittersweet for River, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Santiago Simon was sent off for a collision with Miguel Brizuela.

"We know what River demands, the team doesn't permit you to dwell on the negative," Colidio said after the match.

"(Coach) Gallardo asked us to go out and win, showing that we wanted that victory at all times. And well, I think this is the way forward. We have to keep going," the forward added.

River travel to Deportivo Riestra on Saturday.