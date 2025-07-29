Colombian Luis Suarez joins Sporting from Almeria

Colombian forward Luis Suarez will join Sporting from Spanish side Almeria, with a contract until 2030 that has an exit clause of 80 million euros ($92.73 million), the Portuguese club announced on Monday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but according to Spanish media reports, the transfer fee was around 25 million euros.

"Luis Suarez is Sporting Clube de Portugal's latest signing. The 27-year-old striker joins us from UD Almeria, where he scored 31 goals and provided eight assists in the 2024-25 season," the club said in a statement.

"I have reached the highest point of my career. I want to show that I have what it takes to be here," Suarez added.

The 27-year-old began his career with Itagui Leones in Colombia's second division in 2015. He moved to Granada in Spain for the 2016/17 campaign and then played for Real Valladolid, Gimnastic de Tarragona, Real Zaragoza and Olympique de Marseille.

($1 = 0.8627 euros)

(Report by Javier Leira in Santiago, editing by Manuel Farías and Christian Radnedge)