Coman close to a move to Al-Nassr but no change on Woltemade transfer, says Bayern

MUNICH, Germany -Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman is close to joining Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, with talks in the final stages, the German champions said on Friday ahead of Saturday's German SuperCup at VfB Stuttgart.

They said, however, there was no development in the ongoing transfer saga of Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade.

The 29-year-old Coman, a 2022 World Cup finalist with France, has been at Bayern for a decade, having won a slew of domestic and international titles, including the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"There are still final talks pending, so it is not a done deal just yet," Bayern sports director Christoph Freund told a press conference. "But should it go ahead, then he was here 10 years, he won many titles, and was a super person."

For coach Vincent Kompany, Coman's imminent departure may be emotional, coming shortly after club talisman Thomas Mueller's move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps after 25 years at Bayern, but his team was focused on the season start.

"I think that King showed over the years at Bayern what player he was. When such a successful player leaves the club, it is always emotional," Kompany said.

"I think for me it is important to look ahead, show respect for Kingsley Coman and for what he achieved for the club. But my feeling is the lads who are here are the priority, and they have to work towards success."

There was no change, however, in the status of 23-year-old Germany international Woltemade with Stuttgart having rejected the latest Bayern bid for the talented forward, who wants to join the German champions.

"There has been so much talk about it, about deadlines, figures and so on," Freund said. "We have never commented on the matter. There is nothing new. Tomorrow he is playing for Stuttgart where he is under contract and it does not make sense to restart any speculation."

The Bundesliga season starts next Friday with Bayern hosting RB Leipzig.