Conceicao eyes Coppa Italia triumph as Milan’s European lifeline

AC Milan’s season has fallen far short of expectations, but a Coppa Italia triumph would offer a route back into Europe, manager Sergio Conceicao said ahead of their semi-final first leg against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

With Milan ninth in Serie A on 47 points, 20 behind leaders Inter, an Italian cup triumph might be the only way into European competition.

"We’re aware that it’s important for Europe. But let’s not think about the other games. We know that this is the quickest way into Europe," Conceicao told reporters on Tuesday.

"I'd be satisfied for sure for a trophy, but first you have to win it with Inter and then the final. This is futurology, I like to win day by day."

Conceicao admitted the club were not were he wanted them to be.

"Milan aren’t used to this ranking, but there are still a lot of games to go," he said.

"I’m not the happiest in the world because of the things I’ve experienced over these last months. I’ve been happy in some moments, disappointed in many more. We need to improve, but it’s not easy for everyone."

In the three meetings between the teams this season, however, Milan won twice before Inter salvaged a 1-1 draw in February.

"They’ve been important games for us. The situations are different, with different players on the pitch. We’ll see if we can have a good game tomorrow, let’s see what Inter can do," Conceicao said.

"They are a very strong team with a solid game and a coach who has been there for a long time."