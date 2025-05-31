Concentration not obsession needed in Champions League final, says Inter coach Inzaghi

MUNICH, Germany :Inter Milan are determined to avenge their 2023 Champions League final loss, though manager Simone Inzaghi warned on Friday against letting determination become obsession against Paris St Germain in this year's final.

While Inter's domestic campaign ended trophyless, in Europe, Inzaghi and his players are desperate to banish the ghosts of Istanbul and their defeat to Manchester City, but they will not let their resolve turn into fixation ahead of Saturday's showdown in Munich.

"I have seen determination and not the obsession that shouldn't be there," Inzaghi told reporters.

"Instead, there should be the right concentration and determination, and this is what the guys have shown me in these days.

"I asked during the week for concentration and determination, but not obsession, we must be free, free of mind in preparing in the best possible way."

Inzaghi believes his squad is experienced and successful enough to be able to put those plans in place on Saturday, and put behind them the disappointment of losing their Serie A title to Napoli.

"The psychological side is important, we worked in the best way, leaving aside the disappointment," Inzaghi said.

"We know how certain matches are prepared, we have world champions, we have European champions.

"We have also gained experience on how to reach the Champions League final, which is a very important match, just like a World Cup final, a European Championship final."

Inzaghi will go into the biggest game of the season with his whole squad available, confirming that defender Benjamin Pavard is fit having missed the semi-final win over Barcelona and the final four league games.

"The guys are all available and this year, out of 59 matches, in just three games we have had all 23 available," Inzaghi said.

"It gives a coach great confidence. Having everyone available is better than anyone could ask for, because you know you can count on all the players, players that I am proud to coach."

Inzaghi was asked what his team needs more than anything else in order to defeat Luis Enrique's PSG, a side which has won every trophy they have competed for so far this season.

"Aggressiveness, clarity, there could be many more because to play a match like this, to win, to win such an important match, it will take everything," Inzaghi said.

"It will take everything, along with all the details that we are trying to take care of in the best possible way, knowing that in front of us we have a great team that has deserved the final, like Inter, which has incredible strength and a great coach."

Reflecting on their previous defeat to City in a similar vein, team captain Lautaro Martinez, who boasts a World Cup win and two Copa Americas titles with his national team, is raring to add a club-level achievement to his resume.

Despite a recent leg muscle injury sustained in the first leg of Inter's semi-final against Barcelona, the Argentinian striker said he is in top form and believes that the lessons learned from their previous loss to City will prove instrumental in securing Inter's first Champions League title in 15 years.

"You win finals by playing the perfect game and taking care of all the small details," Martinez said.

"It's a final, we have to be concentrated and prepare for the game in the best way possible so that we're focused, rested and ready for whatever PSG throw at us.

"We have an opponent we respect, but we know we can hurt them. We just have to think positively. I've been living and playing in Italy for several years, in a club that embraced me like a child. I'm happy with this journey and the second chance to play in a final. We deserve it for the sacrifices we've all made together."