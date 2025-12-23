Congolese dominate but only beat Benin 1-0

RABAT, Dec 23 : ‌The Democratic Republic of Congo got their Africa Cup of Nations finals campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday with a dominant performance against Benin, although they only won Group D’s opening game 1-0.

Theo Bongonda netted the goal in the 16th minute, letting a long pass from defence bounce and reacting quickest as the Benin defence hesitated to volley the ball into the net.

He might have ‌had a second 13 minutes later, side-footing towards the corner of ‌the net but seeing his goalbound effort blocked by defender Olivier Verdon.

The Congolese, twice continental champions, did have the ball in the net two minutes into the second half as Cedric Bakambu easily headed home a pinpoint cross from Nathanael Mbuku, but after a lengthy VAR check it was ruled offside.

Bakambu also had a breakaway opportunity midway through the second half ‍after a clever pull-down and burst through the middle but saw his effort deflected away for a corner.

Benin won a free kick in the 67th minute that Tamimou Ouorou blasted off target but spent most of the match defending before a breakaway in the last minute saw Aiyegun ​Tosin a whisker away from the ‌equaliser as Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi managed to keep the ball out.

Benin are making their fifth appearance at the finals, but are still to win a ​match with five draws and 10 defeats since their 2004 debut.

The Congolese come into the Cup of ⁠Nations on the back of having won ‌Africa’s World Cup playoffs in Morocco last month, earning a place in March’s inter-confederation ​playoff in Mexico, where they will need to beat Jamaica or New Caledonia to qualify for the World Cup.

Cup of Nations action continues on Tuesday with ‍Senegal taking on Botswana in Tangier in the second Group D clash, followed by Group C ⁠fixtures between Nigeria and Tanzania in Fes and Tunisia and Uganda in Rabat.

Groups E and F get ​underway on Wednesday before a ‌break for all the Cup of Nations squads on Christmas Day.

(Writing by ‍Mark ​Gleeson in Tangier; Editing by Ed Osmond)