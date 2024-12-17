Conor McGregor accepts boxing match with Logan Paul; Octagon on hold

Conor McGregor plans to fight for the first time since 2021, but he's not headed back to the Octagon just yet.

McGregor said Tuesday he has accepted a boxing match against Logan Paul in India.

"The rumors of a bout with (Ilia Topuria) are false," McGregor, 36, wrote on X. "I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

Logan Paul is the brother of Jake Paul, who won the sanctioned fight against 58-year-old Mike Tyson last month in Texas. Logan Paul also is a WWE star and has two boxing matches on his record (1-1).

Scheduled to fight at UFC 303 in June, McGregor withdrew because of a broken toe. The former UFC champion at multiple weight classes was most recently in the Octagon in 2021, when he lost twice to Dustin Poirier.

Topuria, 27, is the current UFC featherweight champion and is No. 4 on the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings.

Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of an estimated $96 billion and is chairman of Reliance Industries.

-Field Level Media