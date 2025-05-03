Conte lauds McTominay's growth as Napoli eye Serie A title

Napoli manager Antonio Conte praised Scott McTominay's rise to prominence, highlighting the Scotland midfielder’s growing maturity and influence as the Serie A leaders head into the decisive final weeks of the Serie A title race.

Conte's side are in a strong position before Saturday's match at Lecce, holding a three-point lead ahead of inconsistent second-placed Inter Milan with four rounds remaining.

He highlighted the contribution of McTominay, who has helped to fill the void left by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s January departure to Paris St Germain, scoring five goals in his last three games and 11 in the league this season.

The Scot moved to Naples from Manchester United in the transfer window before the start of the campaign.

"He feels more complete and knowledgeable and he’s reaching a key stage in his career where he needs to decide his direction. He never had a primary role at Man United, while here we gave him one," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"He’s worked hard and now he’s a complete player. His improvement has been shared by the whole team. Otherwise, it would be hard to explain how we’ve earned 74 points.”

With seemingly easier opponents at least on paper, the belief in Napoli winning a second title in three seasons is starting to grow but Conte is taking nothing for granted.

"We know it would be exceptional, but we haven’t done anything yet. I know football well and we need to remain focused," he said.

The 55-year-old is in pole position to win his fifth Serie A crown as a manager after one with Inter and three at Juventus.

"I've won a few Scudetti and right now we’re trying to do something unimaginable, incredible, something that could definitely bring huge excitement to the club and the city ... and it would be exceptional," Conte said.

"But we haven’t achieved anything yet. I know football and it demands great focus.

"My message to everyone around the club is: stay united. Whatever happens tomorrow, there will still be three matches left, and we have a solid base - we’ll be in the Champions League next season and that’s important.

"Today we’re fighting for the Scudetto and that should be a source of pride and joy. After just two years, Napoli are back competing for the top prize."