Conte's Serie A leaders Napoli take on Allegri's resurgent Milan

Napoli's flawless start to their Serie A title defence has left them two points clear at the top of the standings, but the champions face their toughest test of the season so far with an away clash at in-form AC Milan on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's Napoli have picked up where they left off last season, winning their opening four league games to extend their unbeaten Serie A run to 16 matches. That impressive record will be on the line at the San Siro.

Massimiliano Allegri won the Scudetto in the first season of his previous spell at Milan, but his return got off to an inauspicious start with a 2-1 defeat at home to promoted Cremonese on the opening day.

Since then, Milan have registered three consecutive league wins to move into third spot, three points behind Napoli.

Milan have been without the injured Rafael Leao since the beginning of the campaign. Although the Portuguese winger may be available to face Napoli, Allegri is unlikely to risk him from the start.

Santiago Gimenez should have another chance to impress. The Mexican striker has failed to score in the league despite starting all four games, but did open the scoring in Milan's 3-0 Cup win over Lecce in midweek.

Christopher Nkunku also scored against Lecce on his first start since signing from Chelsea and, with the timeless Luka Modric controlling the midfield, Allegri's Milan are an altogether different proposition this season.

Napoli have managed just fine without the services of the injured Romelu Lukaku.

Rasmus Hojlund scored on his debut in the 3-1 win at Fiorentina, and in Monday's 3-2 victory over Pisa, Lorenzo Lucca scored his first goal for the club since his arrival.

Conte, however, says many of the new signings are not ready to cope with the demands of not only defending a title but also competing in the Champions League, where Napoli lost their opening game, going down 2-0 at Manchester City.

"If you think that we have taken players ready to compete in the Champions League along with everything else, I say that we have taken players who need time," Conte said after the win over Pisa. "And there is no time, so we take risks."

Napoli return to European action three days after their Milan meeting when they host Sporting, but Conte is unlikely to rotate his side at the San Siro, with Amir Rrahmani expected to replace injured defender Alessandro Buongiorno.

Milan, like Napoli last season, are without European distractions, a factor which could make Allegri's side a dangerous rival in this season's title race.

INTER PLAYING CATCH-UP

Inter Milan had been expected to seriously challenge at the top but last season's runners-up find themselves six points off Napoli.

Cristian Chivu's Inter bounced back from two defeats to beat Sassuolo last time out, but face a tricky away trip to Cagliari on Saturday.

Cagliari have been beaten only by Napoli this season, and sit one point above Inter.

For now, Napoli's main threat is from unbeaten Juventus. After slipping two points behind the leaders with a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona last weekend, Igor Tudor's men host Atalanta on Saturday.