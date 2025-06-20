Convicted former Dutch international Promes extradited to Netherlands

AMSTERDAM :Former Netherlands international Quincy Promes has been extradited by the United Arab Emirates to the Netherlands, where he is to serve jail sentences for drug trafficking and assault, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

A Dutch court last year sentenced the former Ajax Amsterdam and Spartak Moscow forward to six years in absentia for his direct involvement with two shipments of cocaine from Brazil through the port of Antwerp, Belgium, to the Netherlands in 2020.

In 2023, Promes was also sentenced in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee.

Promes has denied all charges and has filed an appeal in both cases.

The 33-year-old, who has 50 caps for the Netherlands, was arrested in Dubai in March last year, at the request of the Dutch public prosecution service when he was at a training camp with Spartak Moscow.

He was later released from detention under restrictions, which included that he not be allowed to leave the United Arab Emirates. Spartak Moscow then terminated his contract, after which he joined UAE second-tier club United FC of Dubai.