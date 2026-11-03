Conway out of India ODI after collision with Henry

Nov 3 : New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said opener Devon Conway will miss the first one-day international against India due to a head injury after colliding with teammate Matt Henry during training at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday.

The players were attempting a catch when they clashed and Conway was ruled out with concussion after a head injury assessment, NZC said in a statement.

"Both players will continue to be monitored and their involvement in the series against India will be updated in due course."

New Zealand are already missing Rachin Ravindra due to a shoulder injury and Mark Chapman, who has a hamstring problem.

Captain Mitchell Santner confirmed Tim Seifert will take Conway's place but was hopeful that Henry would be available for Wednesday's match.

"He (Conway) is obviously very good in one-day cricket and was biding his time in the T20 series," Santner told reporters. "I guess another one of those freak accidents that happens."

India, who won the preceding T20 series 3-2, are using the five-match ODI series as part of their preparations for next year's World Cup.

"The World Cup will certainly be at the back of our mind," India captain Shubman Gill told reporters.

"These conditions are going to be much similar to those in South Africa ... Keeping that in mind, the experience will be valuable for both our batters and bowlers."

Gill and batter KL Rahul will sit out the final two ODIs to prepare for the two tests that follow.