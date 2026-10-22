Costa Rica appoint former captain Ruiz as head coach

Oct 21 : Costa Rica have appointed former captain Bryan Ruiz as head coach to lead the national team's campaign to qualify for the 2030 World Cup, the Costa Rican Football Federation (FCRF) said on Wednesday.

• Ruiz, 41, takes the job after two wins as interim coach, with Costa Rica beating Nicaragua 3-0 and Haiti 2-0 in the CONCACAF Nations League earlier this month

• He succeeds Argentine Fernando Batista, who was dismissed in September, while Costa Rica missed out on the 2026 World Cup under former coach Miguel Herrera

• Former attacking midfielder Ruiz captained Costa Rica at three consecutive World Cups before retiring in 2022

• His coaching staff includes former Costa Rica internationals Wilmer Lopez, Christian Bolanos and Wardy Alfaro, the FCRF said

• Ruiz will begin his tenure with away friendlies against Ecuador on November 13 and Argentina four days later