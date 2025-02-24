Logo
Courtois available for Belgium again
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group F - Belgium v Austria - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - June 17, 2023 Belgium's Thibaut Courtois in action REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

24 Feb 2025 04:06PM
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is available for selection for the national team again and expected to make his return next month, he said.

Courtois had refused to play under previous coach Domenico Tedesco but now that Tedesco has been fired the way is clear for the Real Madrid goalkeeper to return to the national side.

"I missed the national team, but now I am ready (to return)," he told a podcast with former England international Rio Ferdinand

Courtois, 32, has talked to new coach Rudi Garcia who said last month Garcia said he was keen to get Courtois back following his self-imposed exile.

He has not played for the side since June 2023 after being overlooked for the captaincy by Tedesco.

Belgium meet Ukraine in a two-legged Nations League playoff next month.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
