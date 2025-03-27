Crocodiles no issue but river current could scupper Brisbane rowing plans

SYDNEY : The crocodiles that inhabit the Fitzroy River appear not to be too much of an issue but the water current could scupper plans to stage the rowing at the 2032 Olympics in Rockhampton, some 600 kilometres north of Brisbane.

The proposal to hold the rowing events in the city on the central Queensland coast were announced on Tuesday along with the final venue plan for Australia's third Olympics.

Rowing Australia appear to have been blindsided by the announcement, having submitted plans for a "2000m, 8-10 lane venue in Queensland" to the state government's review of Games infrastructure.

While the Fitzroy River is home to crocodiles, the waterway is used for rowing by schools, a local club as well as for elite training and Rowing Australia's cautious response to the announcement was focused on more technical issues.

"While the facility has been suitable in a training capacity, it has not undergone any technical feasibility study that would confirm its ability to host national or international level racing," the body said in a statement.

"Fairness and safety are paramount to any venue hosting a regatta of this magnitude and importance, with any river current that could impact results or favour certain lanes not permissible under the rules.

"Water quality and weed management are also factors to be considered by the International Federation."

World Rowing, which must approve the venue, also released a statement noting the potential issues.

"World Rowing will continue to work with all key stakeholders ... to ensure a satisfactory solution is found with the integrity of the competition and safety of all athletes and officials as utmost priority," it read.

Canoe sprint events are also slated for the river and the International Canoe Federation (ICF) was less than effusive in its response to the decision.

"It has come as a surprise to both the ICF and Paddle Australia that Rockhampton has been chosen considering the extensive examinations that had been conducted on other potential venues," it said in a statement.

"The ICF will continue to work with Paddle Australia, the Queensland Government and other stakeholders to assess the venue options, ensuring that the best solution is found to host sprint races at the Games in 2032."