Cross-country skiing-Norwegian skier Klaebo achieves 100th World Cup win

Dec 5 : Five-time Olympic champion Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo reaffirmed his status as the favourite for next year's Winter Olympics on Friday, as the Norwegian cross-country skier claimed his 100th World Cup victory in the men's classic sprint in Trondheim.

The 29-year-old became the first male athlete to reach the landmark and second overall, joining retired compatriot Marit Bjoergen, who amassed 114 World Cup wins before ending her cross-country career in 2018.

"It is hard to put into words. I have always tried to take one race at a time. I have been doing that for almost ten years now," Klaebo told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian Oskar Opstad Vike took second place while Sweden's Alvar Myhlback came third in the Norwegian city.

The Games will be in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo from February 6 to 22.