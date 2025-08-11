Crusaders to show off new roofed stadium in Christchurch 'Super Round'

Super Rugby Pacific champions Canterbury Crusaders will host the return of the competition's 'Super Round' in Christchurch next season and show off their new home stadium.

Super Round, which sees all teams descend on a single city for a weekend of matches, was scrapped last season following the demise of the Melbourne Rebels, who hosted previous editions at their home stadium.

The concept's return will see the Crusaders open the 11th round of the 2026 season on the Anzac Day weekend (April 24-26) at the new One New Zealand stadium.

Anzac Day is a public holiday celebrated in Australia and New Zealand, commemorating military service members who fought and died during wartime.

The One New Zealand stadium, which boasts a roof and 25,000-seat capacity, has long been in the making following a 2011 earthquake that devastated Christchurch and ruined the Crusaders' old home ground, Lancaster Park.

The Crusaders have played out of Rugby League Park since the earthquake.

"This event is bigger than rugby, it’s a celebration of One NZ Stadium coming to life," Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge said in a statement on Monday.

Super Rugby Pacific have yet to confirm the full draw for the weekend but the Queensland Reds will play the Auckland Blues and the ACT Brumbies face the Wellington Hurricanes on April 25.