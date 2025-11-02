Crystal Palace coast to 2-0 win over Brentford

LONDON :Crystal Palace brushed aside London rivals Brentford in a comfortable 2-0 home win in the Premier League on Saturday, thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's header and a Nathan Collins own goal.

Mateta gave Palace a deserved lead in the 30th minute after Jefferson Lerma headed the impressive Yeremy Pino's booming freekick back across goal for the French striker to nod home his sixth league goal of the campaign.

Brentford looked short of ideas in attack and their main threat was from Michael Kayode's long throws into the box, an old-school method that had given them their opener in last weekend's 3-2 win over Liverpool.

But Palace's second goal came six minutes after the break via a long throw of their own from Lerma, which the unfortunate Collins tried to head away but diverted into his own net.

Palace's win, their first in four league games, puts them seventh on 16 points from 10 games, two points off second-placed Bournemouth having played a game more.

Brentford's defeat ends a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions and sees them slip to 12th with 13 points.

PALACE WIN BATTLE OF THE LONG THROWS

When Brentford's Dango Ouattara scored from a Kayode throw against Liverpool last Saturday, it was the Bees' eighth such goal since the start of last season, five more than anyone else – though Palace's tally is now four.

Kayode had a chance to get it in the mixer early against Palace, prompting nervous murmurs around Selhurst Park, but the referee blew for a foul throw in a portent of things to come.

Palace ought to have been ahead in the 18th minute when Ismaila Sarr found space but the winger telegraphed his pass to Mateta, who was waiting for a tap-in, and Collins intercepted.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews, who was set-piece coach before replacing Thomas Frank this summer, will have been furious with his side's defending which cost them the game.

Mateta was unchallenged when he broke the deadlock with his 22nd goal in 28 home Premier League starts for Crystal Palace under boss Oliver Glasner.

And Palace were able to use Brentford's weapon against them in the second half, Lerma unleashing a mighty throw into the box that Collins flicked past his own keeper.

Brentford substitute Reiss Nelson drew a decent save from Dean Henderson with his first involvement late on, but Palace never looked like relinquishing their lead.