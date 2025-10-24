Crystal Palace needed humbling by minnows Larnaca, says Glasner

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said their embarrassing 1-0 home defeat by Cypriot minnows AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League on Thursday should serve as a reminder for the FA Cup winners to "stay humble".

The Premier League club were hosting a European match for the first time in their 101-year history but Riad Balic's goal early in the second half spoiled the party at London's Selhurst Park.

Palace are eighth in the Premier League and enjoying a good run of form while Larnaca are fifth in the Cypriot league.

"We will learn from it, the players will learn. And yes, it's disappointing, it's a frustrating night, but maybe the whole environment needed it to stay humble," Glasner told reporters.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"You are always told when you play in the Premier League you win the Conference League. Stay humble. I don't know if any debutant (is able) to win the competition. I don't think so."

Palace next visit league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.