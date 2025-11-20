Cubas misses Paraguay fixtures after passport ends up in washing machine

Paraguay midfielder Andres Cubas went through a scenario every traveller fears when he left his passport inside a pair of trousers which ended up in the washing machine, causing him to miss matches against the United States and Mexico.

Cubas, who plays for Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps, missed both Paraguay's friendlies in a 2-1 loss to the U.S. on Saturday and a 2-1 win over Mexico on Tuesday.

"He messed up, he forgot it in his trousers. And well, the lady who works there didn't notice either and they put them in the washing machine. He's really annoyed," the player's father Francisco Cubas told Paraguay's ABC TV this week.

Andres was able to obtain a new passport but could not complete the visa process to leave Canada in time for the matches, his father added.