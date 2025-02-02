Cunha remains committed to Wolves, says Pereira

WOLVERHAMPTON, England : Matheus Cunha remains committed to Wolverhampton Wanderers despite interest from Premier League rivals, Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said after the Brazilian forward scored in Saturday's 2-0 home win against Aston Villa.

Cunha is Wolves' top scorer in the league this season and his goal deep into second-half stoppage time at Molineux was his 11th of the campaign.

"I think he is committed with us," Pereira told Sky Sports.

"The last conversation that we had, he said 'I will help the team to be in the Premier League next season'. At the end of the season, we'll see.

"He's very committed with us to help the team and our teammates and to help the club."

Cunha has been linked most strongly in media reports to Arsenal, currently second in the standings, as well as Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

Aston Villa are also in the market for reinforcements as they chase European success in the Champions League.

"We need some players. We need to replace some players who left. Tomorrow and Monday are the last two days (of the window)," said manager Unai Emery.

"I think we'll get some players to help us because we're in the Champions League last 16."

Villa are now without 21-year-old Colombian forward Jhon Duran, who signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on Friday for an undisclosed fee that British media put at around 77 million euros ($80.21 million) plus add-ons.

Villa have also been linked to Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

"Tomorrow, Monday we will see," said Emery. "We are working on different players. We will know on Monday how we have finished."