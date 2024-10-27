Logo
Sport

Cunha strikes late as Wolves come back to draw 2-2 with Brighton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Yasin Ayari looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their second goal with Carlos Forbs and Craig Dawson REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri scores their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 26, 2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Tony O Brien
27 Oct 2024 12:22AM
BRIGHTON, England : Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha struck a superb stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as they came back from two goals down to grab a point that lifts them off the bottom of the Premier League table. 

A first-half goal from Danny Welbeck and an Evan Ferguson strike in the 86th minute had given Brighton a 2-0 lead, but Rayan Ait-Nouri lashed home a loose ball after a corner to make it 2-1 in the 88th to set up a grandstand finish. 

Searching for a third goal Brighton somehow butchered a four-on-one situation and allowed Wolves to break up the other end where Cunha advanced and rattled the ball into the net in the third minute of stoppage time for a most unlikely draw. 

The point - only the second of the season for Wolves - lifts them to 19th spot on two points, one ahead of Southampton and one behind Crystal Palace, while Brighton are fifth on 16. 

Source: Reuters

