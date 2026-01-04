Cunha strikes as Man Utd snatch point in 1-1 draw at Leeds

LEEDS, Jan 4 : Manchester United ‌snatched a 1-1 draw at Leeds United on Sunday after Matheus Cunha cancelled out Brenden Aaronson's opener in a frantic three-minute spell that epitomised a chaotic Premier League encounter.

The Brazilian forward shouldered the creative burden for United with several key players missing, proving a constant menace before silencing the raucous Elland Road crowd with his second-half equaliser.

The draw between the two age-old rivals lifted the visitors provisionally to fifth place with 31 points while Leeds remain 16th on 22 points.

"We know how big this game is for everyone. But it's good to have a point here also," Cunha told TNT Sports.

"It was ‌so hard. We know what to expect, what to bring to the game. They try ‌to do everything to win."

SCRAPPY FIRST HALF

Leeds set an aggressive tone early in a scrappy first half that produced few clear chances despite the intensity.

United thought they had drawn first blood when Cunha volleyed home from range, only for the goal to be chalked off for offside in the build-up.

The home side nearly broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's glancing header from a cross struck the far post with United keeper Senne Lammens beaten.

At the other end, Leny Yoro's header forced a fine reflex save from Leeds keeper ‍Lucas Perri as the teams went into the break goalless.

Leeds finally found their breakthrough just after the hour mark when Pascal Struijk played Aaronson through behind United's defence.

The American sprinted past an unsuspecting Ayden Heaven before beating Lammens to send Elland Road into raptures, but their celebrations were short-lived.

ZIRKZEE MAKES INSTANT IMPACT

United substitute Joshua Zirkzee made an instant impact moments after entering the fray, setting Cunha through on goal and the Brazilian slipped ​his shot past Perri to level the score, ‌silencing the home crowd in the 65th minute.

The drama continued as both sides pressed for a winner. Noah Okafor nearly restored Leeds' lead with an acrobatic overhead kick from a set-piece, but Lammens produced a fine save to deny the ​Swiss forward.

Cunha himself hit the post when he tried to curl home what would have been the winner while Zirkzee nearly set up another goal, ⁠only for Benjamin Sesko to fire it wide.

"Overall, if you see ‌the game we had more control. We created more chances, we controlled well," United manager Ruben Amorim told BBC.

"So, if you look ​at the game you feel the frustration that we had the chance to win. It is a tough match in tough conditions."

Leeds substitute Joel Piroe nearly snatched victory for the home side when put through on goal, but the ‍Dutchman's first-time curling effort sailed over the bar as both teams settled for a point in an entertaining Yorkshire thriller.

"If you play Manchester United ⁠as a newly-promoted side it's always a good point," Leeds boss Daniel Farke said.

"We were a bit tired today, nevertheless we found a way. We forced an ​opener and would have taken all three ‌points, so for that I'm a bit disappointed. But if I calm down I have to say it's ‍a ​fair point."