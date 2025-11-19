Curacao, Haiti and Panama qualify for World Cup

KINGSTON :Haiti defied the odds on Tuesday to book a place in the 2026 World Cup and will be joined by Panama and Curacao, who became the smallest country to win a berth at the finals.

The three clinched top spots in their respective groups to advance from the central and North American and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region to next year’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Haiti beat Nicaragua 2-0 in Willemstad, Curacao, where they have been forced to play their home fixtures because of the strife in their country, to finish top of Group C while Panama’s 3-0 home win over El Salvador ensured they ended winners of Group A.

Curacao held Jamaica to a goalless draw away to stay one point ahead at the top of Group B despite being without veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who returned to the Netherlands at the weekend for family reasons.

