Logo
Logo

Sport

Curacao, Haiti and Panama qualify for World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Curacao, Haiti and Panama qualify for World Cup

Curacao, Haiti and Panama qualify for World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Haiti head coach Sebastien Migne looks on during the first half against the United States of America during a group stage match of the 2025 Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images/File Photo

19 Nov 2025 11:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KINGSTON :Haiti defied the odds on Tuesday to book a place in the 2026 World Cup and will be joined by Panama and Curacao, who became the smallest country to win a berth at the finals.

The three clinched top spots in their respective groups to advance from the central and North American and Caribbean (CONCACAF) region to next year’s finals in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Haiti beat Nicaragua 2-0 in Willemstad, Curacao, where they have been forced to play their home fixtures because of the strife in their country, to finish top of Group C while Panama’s 3-0 home win over El Salvador ensured they ended winners of Group A.

Curacao held Jamaica to a goalless draw away to stay one point ahead at the top of Group B despite being without veteran coach Dick Advocaat, who returned to the Netherlands at the weekend for family reasons.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement