Nov 21 : Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha lifted the Kansas City Current past the Washington Spirit 2-1 for their first NWSL Championship title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort in stoppage time, tuning out the noise from the partisan fans at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" venue.

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman clawed one back a minute later but exited the pitch in tears as Washington finished runners-up for the third year in a row.

The two sides combined for 19 fouls across a chippy first half, where Rodman was left writhing in pain after a hard challenge by Current defender Laney Rouse in the fifth minute.

Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver made a brave stop in the 11th minute, getting in front of Current attacker Temwa Chawinga's fierce strike.

DiBernardo opened the scoring in the 54th minute, curving her corner kick over MacIver's head and straight into the goal.

Chawinga connected with Debinha in stoppage time and the Brazilian went streaking down the pitch before slotting the ball past MacIver.