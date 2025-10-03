Cyclists union president says races could be shortened to deter protests

Professional cyclists' union (CPA) President Adam Hansen has proposed shortening major races to deny protesters a platform and safeguard riders following disruptions at the Vuelta a Espana last month.

The Vuelta, one of cycling's Grand Tours, suffered several disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters, with Israel–Premier Tech the main focus of the protests. The final stage in Madrid was abandoned after demonstrators blocked the finish line.

"Protesters should have the platform taken away from them; if they have no platform they won't go to a race," Hansen told BBC Sport on Thursday.

"We saw that in Madrid protesters had two hours of live TV, which became just about protesting and not the race.

"I'm not against protesting, but putting riders in danger is the last thing we want — some riders were hit and pushed off their bikes (in Madrid) and this is not protesting."

Hansen conceded that cancelling parts of races would be a huge deal for organisers.

"But we have to make a small sacrifice today for the long-term future of cycling," he added.

The Israel–Premier Tech team have been excluded from the upcoming Giro dell'Emilia over public safety concerns.