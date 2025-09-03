Cyclists urge safety as protests disrupt Vuelta a Espana

BILBAO :The Professional Cyclists' Association (CPA) demanded better security at the Vuelta a Espana after protesters disrupted stages in recent days, with one rider crashing when demonstrators ran onto the road.

The CPA expressed concern about rider safety following incidents on Tuesday's stage 10 and Wednesday's stage 11, as well as last week's team time trial when protesters holding Palestinian flags stopped the Israel-Premier Tech team.

As Wednesday's stage 11 got underway in Bilbao, the race was stopped in the neutral zone after protesters carrying a banner gathered on the road before they were ushered to the side by police officers.

The CPA said that "everyone has the right to protest" but not at the expense of athletes who are simply doing their job.

"It is unacceptable that associations, whatever their nature or motivations, should allow themselves to compromise the safety and physical integrity of athletes on the road," the CPA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Cycling is a demanding sport that requires total dedication and superhuman effort from riders. They face extreme physical challenges on a daily basis, and it is unacceptable that external threats should add to these difficulties.

"The CPA will never tolerate irresponsible and dangerous actions by a minority that endanger the lives of our members."

The CPA also requested Spanish security services to "do everything in their power" to ensure riders were protected.

Reuters has contacted Vuelta organisers for comment.

Tuesday's protest led to several riders taking evasive action but Simone Petilli of Intermarche-Wanty fell on the road.

"I understand that is not a good situation, but yesterday I crashed because of a protest on the road," Petilli said on X.

"Please, we are just cyclists and we are doing our job, but if it will continue like this our safety is not guaranteed anymore, and we feel in danger! We just want to race."

Retired cycling great Mark Cavendish also pleaded with spectators to show respect to the riders and not to take the proximity to the action for granted.

"Don't get close to the riders, don't push the riders, don't have flags or objects getting in the way - don't do anything that's going to change the race," Cavendish said.