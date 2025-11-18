Czechs ease to 6-0 win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifier

OLOMOUC, Czech Republic :The Czech Republic dismantled Gibraltar in their final World Cup qualifier on Monday, cruising to a 6-0 win and a second-place finish in Group L that brings a playoff spot for next year's tournament in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

The hosts notched five first-half goals with David Doudera scoring in the fifth minute when his first-time effort from Tomas Chory's pass found the bottom right corner.

Chory, Vladimir Coufal, Adam Karabec and captain Tomas Soucek also netted in a dominant opening period.

Robin Hranac bundled in a corner minutes after the restart to round off the scoring for the Czechs against a Gibraltar side that failed to register an attempt.

The Czechs had locked up second place before the match and finished on 16 points behind Croatia, who have 22 after fighting back from two goals down to beat Montenegro 3-2.