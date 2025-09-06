Dabrowski, Routliffe overcome Siniakova and Townsend for US Open doubles title

NEW YORK :Canadian-Kiwi duo Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe overcame Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend in the U.S. Open women's doubles final on Friday 6-4 6-4, lifting the trophy in New York for a second time.

Dabrowski and Routliffe took the court in matching purple kits and appeared totally in sync as they avenged their defeat to the same opponents in the 2024 Wimbledon final.

Siniakova and Townsend were in terrific form after winning the Australian Open earlier this year but struggled to chip away at their opponents' defenses and lost their momentum in a feisty second set.

The final capped a memorable women's doubles competition in New York, as the 45-year-old Venus Williams helped pack the stands with her surprise run to the quarter-finals and an impressive crowd turned up for the midday final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.