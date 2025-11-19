Daly and Slade back for England against Argentina

LONDON :Wing Elliot Daly, centre Henry Slade and prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour have been included in the England starting team to face Argentina on Sunday as coach Steve Borthwick made six changes from the side that beat New Zealand last week.

Daly, who has not played any rugby since breaking his arm playing for the British & Irish Lions in July, is on the left wing in place of injured Tom Roebuck in the team named on Wednesday.

Daly's versatility has long made him a favourite with England and Lions coaches, though Borthwick has used him primarily on the wing.

With Ollie Lawrence and Tommy Freeman also injured, Slade comes in at outside centre alongside Fraser Dingwall for his first appearance in the November series.

Freddie Steward, who went off early with a head knock last week, retains the fullback jersey after being cleared to play. Marcus Smith is again on the 6-2 split bench to offer flyhalf and fullback cover.

In the front row 21-year-old Opoku-Fordjour will make his second start alongside recalled Ellis Genge and Luke Cowan-Dickie, who were on the bench last week.

Ben Spencer will also start at scrumhalf with Alex Mitchell moving to the bench as England seek a fourth win in the Autumn Series and an 11th in a row.

"Last weekend gave us plenty to build on, and now the challenge is to push our performance further," said Borthwick after the impressive 33-19 win over the All Blacks.

An England team shorn of their Lions beat Argentina twice away in the summer but the Pumas showed their class and resilience when coming from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 last week.

"Argentina play with emotion and physicality, and they've shown they can beat the best in world rugby this year," Borthwick added. "We know how dangerous they can be, and we are preparing for a fiercely contested test match."

England team to face Argentina on Sunday

15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

13. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 73 caps)

12. Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 7 caps)

11. Elliot Daly (Saracens, 73 caps)

10. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 104 caps) – vice-captain

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 13 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 74 caps) – vice-captain

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 52 caps)

3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 96 caps) – captain

5. Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 13 caps)

6. Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby, 6 caps)

7. Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 45 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, 19 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 17 caps)

18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 52 caps)

19. Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 33 caps)

20. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 64 caps)

21. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, 4 caps)

22. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 26 caps)

23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 46 caps)