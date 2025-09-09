Damsgaard drives Denmark on to 3-0 win over Greece in World Cup qualifier

ATHENS :Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard displayed the full range of his dribbling tricks as his side thumped Greece 3-0 away on Monday, grabbing the opening goal as the Danes went top of World Cup qualifying Group C ahead of Scotland on goal difference.

Damsgaard put Denmark ahead in the 32nd minute, playing his part in winning the ball back on the edge of the penalty area before pirouetting and curling a superb shot past the despairing dive of Konstantinos Tzolakis for his fifth international goal.

After not registering a shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, the Greeks made two changes at the break and came out strongly in the second half but were soon two goals down.

With Damsgaard jinking and running at the defence almost every time he got the ball, Denmark's second came when injury-plagued Andreas Christensen surged forward from his centre-back position before firing home from the edge of the area.

Konstantinos Mavropanos finally got an effort on target for Greece with a header in the 79th minute but Rasmus Hojlund killed the game off two minutes later, tapping the ball into an empty net after Patrick Dorgu hit the post.

After Denmark's 0-0 draw with Scotland in their opening group game in Copenhagen on Friday, the win leaves them level on four points with the Scots, who beat Belarus 2-0 in Hungary.